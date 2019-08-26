× York County man accused of disabling burglar alarm, stealing neighbor’s Adirondack chairs

YORK COUNTY — A 58-year-old Delta man has been charged with criminal mischief, criminal trespass, and theft after State Police say he entered a Peach Bottom Township home without permission, disabled the alarm system, and stole two Adirondack chairs Saturday night.

Richard Dulaney Awalt, of the first block of S. White Pine Trail, was arrested at the scene at about 8:29 p.m. Saturday, according to State Police, who were dispatched to the area in response to an automatic burglar alarm.

When police arrived at the scene, Awalt, who lives in the neighborhood, approached the trooper’s car and was advised to remain there while police investigated the scene, according to the criminal complaint.

The investigating officer noted Awalt had a fresh wound on his arm that was still bleeding when police arrived. Once inside the residence, the officer observed that a French door had been forcefully opened, and there was a smear of blood on it, according to the complaint. An interior search revealed the ADT security control pad had been forcefully removed from the wall, causing damage to the surrounding drywall, police say. The cord to the control pad had been severed, according to police, and there was fresh blood and a bloody fingerprint on the pad.

Police questioned Awalt, who admitted he had entered the residence without permission, ripped the control pad off the wall to disable the alarm, and took two Adirondack chairs, which he said were in his yard.

Awalt was transported to York County Central Booking for processing.

The chairs were later recovered, police say.