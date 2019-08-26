× York man charged after refusing to be evicted from his room at Motel 6

YORK — A 47-year-old York man has been charged with two counts of terroristic threats and a count of defiant trespass after his refusal to leave the room he had been evicted from at a Motel 6 Saturday caused a brief evacuation of the motel, according to Northern York County Regional Police.

Edgar Cordell Coder Jr., of the 700 block of West Princess St., was asked to leave his room several times by staff members at the motel, who were evicting him after receiving multiple complaints about drugs being used there, police say.

The motel staff called police to have an officer present while the eviction was performed at about 4:07 p.m. at the motel, located on the 300 block of Arsenal Road, according to the criminal complaint.

When staff members and the officer arrived at Coder’s room, he refused to answer the door, despite multiple knocks and requests to open it from motel staff, police say. A motel employee eventually forced their way inside the room, but Coder then attempted to lock himself in the bathroom, police say.

Police eventually had the motel staff vacate the room, and asked them to evacuate guests in the surrounding rooms due to safety concerns, the complaint states.

After additional officers responded to the scene and a brief standoff, Coder was eventually convinced to exit the room, according to police. He was then taken into custody.