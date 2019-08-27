$1 million-winning scratch-off ticket sold at Shippensburg Turkey Hill

File Image

SHIPPENSBURG — A $1 million-winning Mega Millionaire Scratch Off ticket was sold at a Turkey Hill store in Shippensburg recently, the Pennsylvania Lottery announced Tuesday.

The Turkey Hill store, located on the 200 block of W. King St., earned a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket, the Lottery says.

Mega Millionaire is a new $20 game that offers five top prizes of $1 million.

To determine if they’ve won a prize, players can review the ticket, scan it at a Lottery retailer or use the ticket checker feature on the Lottery’s Official App. Winners should immediately sign the back of the ticket, call the Lottery at 717-702-8146 and file a claim at the nearest Lottery office.

Prizes must be claimed and tickets validated before winners can be identified. Scratch-Off prizes expire one year from the game’s end-sale date posted at palottery.com. All lottery prizes more than $5,000 are subject to applicable withholding. Visit palottery.com to review rules, chances of winning and learn how to play our traditional and online games.

