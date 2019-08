LANCASTER COUNT,Y Pa. — Three people were taken to the hospital with bruising and minor lacerations after a vehicle crashed into a bathhouse at Elizabethtown/Hershey KOA campground in West Donegal Township Tuesday morning, according to police.

Several witnesses told police that the vehicle was going too fast prior to the collision. The driver advised that his brakes failed while operating the vehicle.

No charges are being filed, according to police.