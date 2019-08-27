× Arrest warrant issued for York man accused of breaking into York Suburban Middle School

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– An arrest warrant has been issued for a York man who allegedly broke into York Suburban Middle School, stole food, slept, and showered.

Andrew Atland, 24, is facing burglary, institutional vandalism, and theft charges for his role in the incident.

On August 26 around 7:00 a.m., police responded to a report of a burglary at York Suburban Middle School in the 400 block of Sundale Drive in York.

An investigation revealed that between August 23 and August 26, a man, later identified as Atland, forcibly entered the building by throwing a rock through a window.

After gaining entry into the unoccupied building, Atland entered the middle school and consumed food, slept, and showered.

Police say that Atland entered room 126 via a broken window, and was able to locate a key ring containing keys to a desk drawer.

Then, he was able to enter the administrative office of the building, located a set of master keys, and proceeded to room 213.

It was there that Atland allegedly stole $120 from a desk drawer.

After rummaging through desk drawers, removing consumable goods, and sleeping, Atland eventually exited the facility.

Principal Scott Shirey said that Atland has access to the interior and exterior locks of the facility with the master keys, and preliminary estimates to repair, secure, and re-key the facility exceeds $5,000, according to court documents.

Now, an arrest warrant has been issued for Atland.