Carry the umbrella Wednesday, showers will threaten at times!

A LITTLE WET WEDNESDAY: This evening remains overcast and cool. I can’t rule out a shower or a little drizzle, however, most areas stay dry. Temperatures are not as cool and stay in the lower to middle 60s into the morning. A few showers are possible during the drive time and a little more with when the front comes through. Not a whole lot of moisture with the system. A rumble is possible too. Highs are still quite cool in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees. Skies begin to dry out and clouds decrease heading into Thursday. Morning lows near 60 are cooler. Plenty of sunshine warms afternoon readings into the lower 80s. It’s even warmer Friday in the middle 80s with partly to mostly sunny skies. A weak front slips through Friday evening with not much more than a few clouds. The cooler air behind it, knocks temps back a bit Saturday.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: Seasonable temperatures are around to begin the weekend, as highs climb to the lower 80s. Partly to mostly sunny skies. Then we need to carry the umbrella or at least have it nearby. A few showers are possible Sunday. It’s not as warm with highs staying in the upper 70s.

NEXT WEEK: A few showers start off the week then it’s dry. Monday highs still mange the lower 80s. It’s even sunnier and nicer, in the middle 80s, Tuesday.

