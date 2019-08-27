Cloudy, spotty showers today before more Wednesday

GLOOMY DAY: Overcast skies remain over the area all day long. This will limit temperatures to the low-to-mid 70s by the afternoon. Spotty showers will be possible throughout the day as well, not amounting to much but keeping the day relatively gloomy. Overnight lows stick to the upper-50s and low-60s ahead of a more organized thunderstorm threat Wednesday.

SHOWERS & STORMS TOMORROW: Occasional showers persist throughout the early hours of Wednesday morning and into the early afternoon. By the mid-afternoon, the main line of showers and storms pushes through the area. These are not expected to be severe, but could have a gust of wind or two and some occasionally heavy downpours. We quickly dry out late Wednesday evening with less humid air rushing in for Thursday. Wednesday highs near 80-degrees, low-80s for Thursday with partly cloudy skies and breezy conditions.

HEADING INTO THE WEEKEND: Winds calm down finishing the work week with a bit of humidity. Highs reach the mid-80s with abundant sunshine. A similar Saturday setup with morning lows in the mid-60s and highs in the mid-80s. Sunday brings back some cooler air with rain chances, highs in the upper-70s. Labor Day looks dry with highs in the mid-80s under partly cloudy skies.

-Meteorologist Bradon Long