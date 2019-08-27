× Delta woman facing charges after allegedly driving under the influence with a child in the vehicle

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– A Delta woman is facing charges after she allegedly drove under the influence with an infant in the vehicle while on probation.

Katherine Miller, 33, is facing endangering the welfare of a child and DUI, among other related charges for her role in the incident.

On August 26 at 4:15 p.m., police were dispatched to the area of Kokomo Avenue in Harrisburg for a report of a woman driving a car while drinking an alcoholic beverage.

The witness said they saw the vehicle speeding, and when the vehicle turned around, they observed the alcoholic beverage and called police.

Authorities were able to locate the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop.

Police found Miller to be intoxicated, and an infant child was in the vehicle as well.

She was found to currently be on probation in York County and was taken into custody.

Miller was placed in Dauphin County Prison until the time of her Preliminary Hearing or until she posts $150,000 bail.