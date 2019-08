× Harrisburg Police seek help in identifying burglary suspect at Metro PCS store

HARRISBURG — Police in Harrisburg are seeking help in identifying the suspect in a burglary that took place earlier this month at a Metro PCS store on the 1200 block of Market Street.

According to police, the pictured suspect broke into the store on August 15.

Anyone with information on his identity is asked to contact Harrisburg Police at (717) 558-6900.