Here’s the Central Pennsylvania Week 2 high school football schedule

The second week of the high school football season gets off to an early start for four Central Pennsylvania teams, as there are three of Thursday night games on the slate as an appetizer for Friday night’s main course — a 35-game buffet that includes the FOX43 High School Football Frenzy Game of the Week, Central York at Cumberland Valley.

Then, to continue this culinary metaphor, a two-game dessert finishes the meal on Saturday.

Here is this week’s lineup. (Bon appetit!)

Thursday, August 29

Non-League

Cocalico (1-0) at Cedar Cliff (1-0)

Lower Dauphin (0-1) at CD East (0-1)

Lancaster-Lebanon League Section 3

Octorara (0-1) at Annville-Cleona (0-1)

Friday, August 30

Non-League

York (0-1) at McCaskey (0-1)

Hershey (1-0) at Cedar Crest (0-1)

Hempfield (1-0) at Manheim Central (1-0)

Manheim Township (1-0) at Dallastown (0-1)

Penn Manor (1-0) at Lampeter-Strasburg (1-0)

Warwick (1-0) at Garden Spot (0-1)

Wilson (1-0) at Governor Mifflin (0-1)

New Oxford (1-0) at Conestoga Valley (0-1)

Elizabethtown (1-0) at Dover (0-1)

Solanco (0-1) at Kennard-Dale (1-0)

Bermudian Springs (0-1) at Boiling Springs (0-1)

Greencastle-Antrim (0-1) at Camp Hill (0-1)

Red Land (0-1) at East Pennsboro (0-1)

Northern York (1-0) at Middletown (1-0)

Susquehanna Township (0-1) at Milton Hershey (1-0)

Palmyra (0-1) at Mechanicsburg (0-1)

Biglerville (0-1) at Steelton-Highspire (1-0)

Trinity (1-0) at York Catholic (0-1)

Big Spring (1-0) at James Buchanan (1-0)

Mifflin County (0-1) at Hollidaysburg (1-0)

West York (0-1) at Shippensburg (1-0)

Red Lion (1-0) at Waynesboro (1-0)

Altoona (0-1) at Williamsport (1-0)

Northeastern (1-0) at Carlisle (1-0)

Berks Catholic (1-0) at Central Dauphin (0-1)

Chambersburg (1-0) at South Western (0-1)

Central York (1-0) at Cumberland Valley (1-0)

St. Augustine Prep, NJ (0-0) at State College (1-0)

Bishop McDevitt (0-1) at Gettysburg (1-0)

Spring Grove (0-1) at Muhlenberg (0-1)

Eastern York (0-1) at Hanover (0-1)

Littlestown (1-0) at Susquehannock (1-0)

Delone Catholic (0-1) at York Suburban (1-0)

Bishop Carroll (1-0) at Fairfield (0-1)

Lancaster-Lebanon League Section 3

Lancaster Catholic (1-0) at Columbia (1-0)

Donegal (0-1) at Pequea Valley (0-1)

Elco (0-1) at Lebanon (0-1)

Ephrata (0-1) at Northern Lebanon (0-1)

Tri-Valley League

Halifax (0-1) at Upper Dauphin (1-0)

Tri-Valley (1-0) at Juniata (0-1)

Line Mountain (0-1) at Susquenita (1-0)

Millersburg (1-0) at Pine Grove (1-0)

Williams Valley (1-0) at Newport (0-1)

Saturday, August 31

Non-League

West Perry (1-0) at York Tech (0-1)

Reading (1-0) at Harrisburg (1-0)

Both Saturday games begin at 1 p.m.