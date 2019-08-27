Lancaster man accused of making false police report to annoy is ex-girlfriend

LANCASTER COUNTY — A 33-year-old Lancaster man has been charged with stalking and providing a false report to police after he allegedly called police to report a phony criminal incident, according to Manheim Township Police.

Adam C. Emerick, of Lancaster, allegedly called police at 8:59 a.m. on August 16, identifying himself as “Jose Rodriguez,” police say. He allegedly implicated another man and woman in a theft incident at a home on Deep Hollow Lane.

Police contacted the homeowner, who reported that no such theft had occurred, nor did the homeowner know anyone named “Jose Rodriguez,” police say.

A police investigation determined that Emerick made the call and the false report as a way to annoy and harass his ex-girlfriend, who lived at the home where police were dispatched.

Emerick was charged, and a warrant was obtained for his arrest, but he remains at large, according to police.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Manheim Township Police at 717-569-6401.

