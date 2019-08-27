Lancaster man charged with illegally carrying concealed firearm while intoxicated

Posted 11:43 AM, August 27, 2019, by

LANCASTER — A 33-year-old Lancaster man was charged Monday after police say he was spotted walking down the street carrying a gun while intoxicated.

Christopher Shaw, of the 400 block of Poplar Street, is charged with firearms not to be carried without a license and public drunkenness in connection to the incident, which occurred at 9:44 p.m., Lancaster Police say.

According to police, officers responding to the area of West Strawberry and Poplar Street for the report of a man walking down the street carrying some type of firearm found Shaw in the area and asked if he was carrying a gun. Shaw allegedly replied that he had heard some kind of disturbance and was investigating it, police say.

Police say the responding officers observed a bulge in the waistband of Shaw’s pants consistent with a hidden firearm, and smelled the odor of alcohol on Shaw’s breath and person.

Shaw was found to be in possession of a .45 caliber automatic handgun, which was concealed in the waistband of his pants. He did not possess a permit to carry a concealed firearm, police say.

The officers placed Shaw under arrest and committed him to Lancaster County Prison in lieu of $5,000 bail following his arraignment.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.