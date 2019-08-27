× Lancaster man charged with illegally carrying concealed firearm while intoxicated

LANCASTER — A 33-year-old Lancaster man was charged Monday after police say he was spotted walking down the street carrying a gun while intoxicated.

Christopher Shaw, of the 400 block of Poplar Street, is charged with firearms not to be carried without a license and public drunkenness in connection to the incident, which occurred at 9:44 p.m., Lancaster Police say.

According to police, officers responding to the area of West Strawberry and Poplar Street for the report of a man walking down the street carrying some type of firearm found Shaw in the area and asked if he was carrying a gun. Shaw allegedly replied that he had heard some kind of disturbance and was investigating it, police say.

Police say the responding officers observed a bulge in the waistband of Shaw’s pants consistent with a hidden firearm, and smelled the odor of alcohol on Shaw’s breath and person.

Shaw was found to be in possession of a .45 caliber automatic handgun, which was concealed in the waistband of his pants. He did not possess a permit to carry a concealed firearm, police say.

The officers placed Shaw under arrest and committed him to Lancaster County Prison in lieu of $5,000 bail following his arraignment.