Olivia’s cooks up Fire grilled Sesame Pork Kabobs for Labor Day

YORK TOWNSHIP, PA — Harry and Adrienne Tassou from Olivia’s Authentic Mediterranean Cuisine in Gettysburg stopped by the Fox43 Kitchen on Tuesday.
For more information: https://www.oliviasgettysburg.com/
Fire grilled Sesame Pork Kabobs along w grilled pineapple and corn served along w Teriyaki Lo-Mein Noodles and Broccoli
* Pork Kabobs – skewer, Marinade, & Fire grill* Pineapple & Corn – season lightly, Fire grill, then top w fresh cilantro & lime
* Lo-Mein Noodles – Boil, shock, stir fry along w scallions, Broccoli, & the Teriyaki Ginger Glaze
Teriyaki Ginger Sauce:
6oz fresh Ginger - cleaned & minced
2 cups water
1/2 tsp crushed red pepper
2 tbsp fire roasted red peppers (minced)
2 tbsp fresh garlic- minced
3 tbsp soy sauce
4 tbsp Brown Sugar
2 tbsp white sugar
4 cups Pineapple Juice
2 tbsp Oyster Sauce
2 limes - juiced
2 tbsp Cilantro - finely chopped
Corn starch slurry (equal parts of cornstarch to water)
Place all ingredients in pot. On Med-high heat, bring to a boil. Add slurry, simmer 4-5 minutes. Enjoy!
Cocktails:
Pineapple upside down punch
Perfect punch bowl pleaser for your Labor Day party!
Ciroc Pineapple Vodka
Smirnoff Vanilla Vodka
Pineapple juice
Pure Vanilla
Pineapple Juice
Maraschino Cherries
Grenadine
Ice
Fill glass w ice. Add pineapple vodka, vanilla vodka, a drop of vanilla, & pineapple juice. Shake. Add grenadine, & maraschino cherriesn& fresh pineapple for garnish. Cheers!
Island sunset Punch
Another punch bowl pleaser!
Kraken Rum
Blue Chair Bay Coconut Rum
Bacardi Banana Rum
Orange juice
Pineapple juice
Angostora Lemon Lime soda
Fill glass w ice. Add all ingredients except soda. Shake. Top off w soda. Add fresh orange garnish. Cheers!!