Olivia’s cooks up Fire grilled Sesame Pork Kabobs for Labor Day

YORK TOWNSHIP, PA — Harry and Adrienne Tassou from Olivia’s Authentic Mediterranean Cuisine in Gettysburg stopped by the Fox43 Kitchen on Tuesday.

For more information: https://www.oliviasgettysburg.com/

Fire grilled Sesame Pork Kabobs along w grilled pineapple and corn served along w Teriyaki Lo-Mein Noodles and Broccoli

* Pork Kabobs – skewer, Marinade, & Fire grill* Pineapple & Corn – season lightly, Fire grill, then top w fresh cilantro & lime

* Lo-Mein Noodles – Boil, shock, stir fry along w scallions, Broccoli, & the Teriyaki Ginger Glaze

Teriyaki Ginger Sauce:

6oz fresh Ginger - cleaned & minced

2 cups water

1/2 tsp crushed red pepper

2 tbsp fire roasted red peppers (minced)

2 tbsp fresh garlic- minced

3 tbsp soy sauce

4 tbsp Brown Sugar

2 tbsp white sugar

4 cups Pineapple Juice

2 tbsp Oyster Sauce

2 limes - juiced

2 tbsp Cilantro - finely chopped

Corn starch slurry (equal parts of cornstarch to water)

Place all ingredients in pot. On Med-high heat, bring to a boil. Add slurry, simmer 4-5 minutes. Enjoy!

Cocktails:

Pineapple upside down punch

Perfect punch bowl pleaser for your Labor Day party!

Ciroc Pineapple Vodka

Smirnoff Vanilla Vodka

Pineapple juice

Pure Vanilla

Pineapple Juice

Maraschino Cherries

Grenadine

Ice

Fill glass w ice. Add pineapple vodka, vanilla vodka, a drop of vanilla, & pineapple juice. Shake. Add grenadine, & maraschino cherriesn& fresh pineapple for garnish. Cheers!

Island sunset Punch

Another punch bowl pleaser!

Kraken Rum

Blue Chair Bay Coconut Rum

Bacardi Banana Rum

Orange juice

Pineapple juice

Angostora Lemon Lime soda

Fill glass w ice. Add all ingredients except soda. Shake. Top off w soda. Add fresh orange garnish. Cheers!!