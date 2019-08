× Person in custody after stabbing in Susquehanna Township, police say

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — One person is in custody after a stabbing in Susquehanna Township, according to police.

Police say they were called to the Red Roof Inn on Corporate Circle at 7:10 p.m. for a physical altercation between two people.

Upon arrival, officers located both individuals, one being the victim who was stabbed multiple times. That person is being treated.

No other information is being released at this time.