× Phillies’ Bryce Harper, Flyers’ Claude Giroux announce births of sons

PHILADELPHIA– Two star Philadelphia athletes have announced the births of sons.

Phillies’ OF Bryce Harper and Flyers’ RW Claude Giroux each took to social media to announce the births of their first born sons in recent days.

Harper, 26, posted this photo on Instagram with the caption “Krew Aron Harper”, his newborn son’s name:

Giroux, 28, also recently had a son, and the Flyers’ mascot, Gritty, couldn’t wait to celebrate: