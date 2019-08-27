× Police: Arrest warrant issued for man who eluded capture by driving pickup truck through cornfield

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — An arrest warrant has been issued for a 32-year-old man accused of eluding capture last month by driving his white 2003 GMC pickup truck through a cornfield in West Lampeter Township.

The warrant charges Brandon Fullmer, a Lancaster resident, with fleeing or attempted to elude police and agricultural vandalism.

Police say they attempted to stop the pickup truck on Village Road at Lampeter Road around 8:25 p.m. on July 8.

The pickup truck drove east on Village Road and then south on Bridge Road before going through the cornfield.

Anyone with information should contact West Lampeter Township Police at 717-464-2421.