× Police: Harrisburg man arrested for public masturbation in York

YORK — Police have charged a 40-year-old Harrisburg man with indecent exposure, open lewdness and other offenses after they say he was seen openly masturbating early Monday morning on the 200 block of E. Market St.

Brant James Stultz, of the 1200 block of N. 2nd St., was arrested around 1:40 a.m. by York City Police, who were called to the scene by a witness who claimed she saw Stultz masturbating in her direction, according to the criminal complaint affidavit.

Police say Stultz had vacated the area by the time officers arrived, but the witness provided a physical description of him to police, who began searching the area for him.

While police were searching, the same witness called again to report the Stultz had returned to the original scene, and was masturbating in front of her again, the criminal complaint states. When police returned, one of the officers saw a vehicle fleeing from the scene, police say.

Other officers located and stopped the vehicle in the area of Queen Street and East Mason Avenue, according to police.

The witness later identified the person driving the vehicle as Stultz. Police took him into custody.