Police identify man injured in shooting Sunday in York

YORK — Police have identified the victim who was injured in an early morning shooting Sunday in York.

James McMillan, 31, is still at York Hospital, where he is listed in stable condition, according to York City Police. He was found around 4:44 a.m. on the 400 block of Wallace Street by police responding to a reported shooting.

The incident is still under investigation, police say.

Anyone with information regarding this incident, or any of the individuals involved, is asked to contact the York City Police Department at 717-849-2204, 717-846-1234, or 717-849-2219.