Police seek to identify vehicle involved in hit-and-run crash in Adams County

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa.– Police are seeking to identify a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run crash.

On August 23 around midnight, a newer model white Ford Cargo van was traveling north on Baltimore Pike in Mount Joy Township.

At the same time, a Ford F-150XLT truck was traveling southbound on the roadway.

According to the crash release, the van began traveling down the center of the road.

In an attempt to avoid contact, the driver of the truck steered right, but stayed on the roadway.

Then, the van’s mirror struck the truck’s mirror, causing minor damage to the mirror and breaking the driver’s window.

While the truck remained on scene, the van fled north on Route 97.

Police say despite an area canvas being conducted after the report was made, there were no matching vehicles located at that time.

The van should have driver’s side mirror damage and is missing a driver’s side rear hub cap.

Anyone with information is asked to contact State Police at Gettysburg.