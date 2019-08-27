× Sheetz to unveil new craft beer “Project Brewberry Muffinz”

CENTRAL PENNSYLVANIA– Sheetz is set to unveil a new craft beer today.

A limited-edition blueberry craft beer, Project Brewberry Muffinz is the creation of a collaboration between Sheetz and Evil Genius Beer Company.

It is described as a light-bodied blonde ale infused with Sheetz’s Shweetz blueberry muffins.

Sixteen ounce four-packs will be available at 99 Sheetz locations across the state beginning on August 29 at a retail price of $7.99.

Sheetz says that the beer will be available for a limited time only, and will not be restocked once sold out at each store.

To offer more about the beer, Sheetz public relations manager, Nick Ruffner, and Luke Bower, owner of Evil Genius Beer Company, stopped by the set of FOX43 Morning News.

For a list of all the Sheetz locations selling this beer, you can visit their website here.