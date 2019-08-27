× State Police charge driver in single-vehicle crash that killed 21-year-old passenger

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. — The driver of a vehicle involved in a deadly crash in February has been charged in connection with the death of his 21-year-old passenger, according to State Police.

The crash occurred around 10:25 p.m. February 2 on Hopeland Road in Heidelberg Township, Lebanon County.

Zachary Follette, now 21 years old, traveled off the right shoulder of Hopeland Road after he failed to negotiate a left curve in the roadway. State Police said in a news release that the Nissan Sentra encountered the snow-covered roadside along the shoulder and struck a tree. Follette’s passenger, Clarence Buchanan, died at the scene.

State Police responded to the scene at 11:01 p.m. and spoke with Follette, who advised that he was a passenger in the vehicle and had approximately a six-pack of beer prior to the crash.

However, when the trooper confronted Follette about vague answers he gave during the interview and belief that he was being dishonest, the Lancaster County man admitted to being behind the wheel during the crash.

When asked about how the crash occurred, Follette reportedly said, “You want me to be completely honest with you? I have no clue.”

A sample of Follette’s blood was taken at 1:18 a.m. February 3. State Police received the toxicology report five days later which showed Follette’s blood alcohol content being 0.154%, almost twice the legal limit.

Follette faces charges of homicide by vehicle while driving under the influence, aggravated assault by vehicle while driving under the influence, aggravated assault by vehicle, driving under the influence, involuntary manslaughter and summary offenses, court documents show.