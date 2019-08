× Three people displaced after fire in Cumberland County

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa.– Three people have been displaced after dwelling fire on Tuesday morning.

According to the Red Cross, two adults and a child were displaced after a fire at a dwelling in the 6000 block of Mt. Zion Road in Waynesboro.

The Red Cross is providing those displaced with assistance.

There is no word on if anyone was injured in the fire or the extent of any damage.

