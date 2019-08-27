Videos show Mercedes-Benz ramming car parked near taco truck

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles police are investigating after an irate woman was caught on camera over the weekend ramming her car repeatedly into another vehicle in a parking lot near a taco truck in Hollywood.

The incident occurred around 2 a.m. Sunday on the corner of Western and Lexington avenues. A group of people ordered food from a taco truck on the corner and put their plates on the hood of a black Ford Mustang, one of the car's passengers told KTLA on Monday.

The car was parked in a crowded lot, and a couple of vehicles were blocked in, according to the man, who asked to remain anonymous.

As the group ate, a woman began screaming at them, ordering them to move the Mustang so she could get her Mercedes-Benz, which was blocked in by their vehicle, according to the man.

“She was screaming at all my friends, ‘Move the car, Move the car.’ So I tossed the keys to another one of my friends who was getting in the car to move,” he said.

That’s when the impatient woman starting ramming the Mustang, prompting the driver to bail out of the vehicle.

“He literally jumped out of the car when she hit that third time,” the man said, noting the car was pushed back a car length.

He told KTLA the driver ended up hitting him in the leg with the car before she drove off.

The incident was captured in multiple cellphone videos.

“It was honestly terrifying, I don’t think it’s fully hit me yet,” said the Mustang’s owner. “It’s insane, it’s nothing you’d ever expect to happen to you. It’s like, oh, you hear about that on the news, oh, you hear about that on TV, and then you’re sitting there, and you’re watching this car get rammed over and over again. It’s just this blatant disregard for any sort of human life in the way of that.”

The group called 911, but before police arrived, the woman returned.

“She ended up coming back on foot and assaulting two people, slapping one girl and then punching another in the back of the head,” the man said.

That prompted them to call 911 again, and police arrived after that.

The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed officers responded to an assault with a deadly weapon call at Western and Lexington around 3:25 a.m.

Officers have filed felony vandalism and battery reports in connection with the incident, according to LAPD.

Police did not immediately provide a description of the driver, who has not been caught.

The driver is believed to be the same woman who filmed herself leading authorities on a pursuit through the Inland Empire in January 2018, then posted the footage online.

The woman in that case - a 22-year-old Van Nuys resident - was arrested and booked on suspicion of vandalism, evading a peace officer and DUI, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.