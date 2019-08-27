VMAs 2019: See the complete list of winners

MTV’s 2019 Video Music Awards, hosted by Sebastian Maniscalco, aired Monday night. Going into the ceremony, Taylor Swift and Ariana Grande tied for the most nominations with 10 each. But who actually won in each category? The full list of winners and nominees is as follows.

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

“a lot,” 21 Savage ft. J. Cole

“Bad Guy,” Billie Eilish

“thank u, next,” Ariana Grande

“Sucker,” Jonas Brothers

“Old Town Road (Remix),” Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus

“You Need to Calm Down,” Taylor Swift *WINNER

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Cardi B

Billie Eilish

Ariana Grande *WINNER

Halsey

Jonas Brothers

Shawn Mendes

SONG OF THE YEAR

“In My Feelings,” Drake

“thank u, next,” Ariana Grande

“Sucker,” Jonas Brothers

“Shallow,” Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper

“Old Town Road (Remix),” Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus *WINNER

“You Need to Calm Down,” Taylor Swift

BEST NEW ARTIST

Ava Max

Billie Eilish *WINNER

H.E.R.

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

ROSALÍA

BEST COLLABORATION

“Old Town Road (Remix),” Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus

“Shallow,” Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper

“Señorita,” Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello *WINNER

“ME!,” Taylor Swift ft. Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco

“I Don’t Care,” Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber

“Boy With Luv,” BTS ft. Halsey

PUSH ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Bazzi

CNCO

Billie Eilish *WINNER

H.E.R.

Lauv

Lizzo

BEST POP

“Easier,” 5 Seconds of Summer

“Please Me,” Cardi B & Bruno Mars

“Bad Guy,” Billie Eilish

“Talk,” Khalid

“thank u, next,” Ariana Grande

“Sucker,” Jonas Brothers *WINNER

“You Need to Calm Down,” Taylor Swift

BEST HIP HOP

“Rule the World,” 2 Chainz ft. Ariana Grande

“a lot,” 21 Savage ft. J. Cole

“Money,” Cardi B *WINNER

“Higher,” DJ Khaled ft. Nipsey Hussle & John Legend

“Old Town Road (Remix),” Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus

“SICKO MODE,” Travis Scott ft. Drake

BEST R&B

“Make It Better,” Anderson .Paak ft. Smokey Robinson

“Feels Like Summer,” Childish Gambino

“Could’ve Been,” H.E.R. ft. Bryson Tiller

“Raise A Man,” Alicia Keys

“Trip,” Ella Mai

“Waves,” Normani ft. 6lack *WINNER

BEST K-POP

“Boy With Luv,” BTS ft. Halsey *WINNER

“Kill This Love,” BLACKPINK

“Who Do You Love,” Monsta X ft. French Montana

“Cat & Dog,” TOMORROW X TOGETHER

“Regular,” NCT 127

“Tempo,” EXO

BEST LATIN

“Secreto,” Anuel AA, Karol G

“MIA,” Bad Bunny ft. Drake

“I Can’t Get Enough,” benny blanco, Tainy, Selena Gomez, J Balvin

“Con Calma,” Daddy Yankee ft. Snow

“Mala Mía,” Maluma

“Con Altura,” ROSALÍA & J Balvin ft. El Guincho *WINNER

BEST DANCE

“Call You Mine,” The Chainsmokers ft. Bebe Rexha *WINNER

“Solo,” Clean Bandit ft. Demi Lovato

“Taki Taki,” DJ Snake ft. Selena Gomez, Ozuna & Cardi B

“Say My Name,” David Guetta, Bebe Rexha & J Balvin

“Happier,” Marshmello & Bastille

“Electricity,” Silk City & Dua Lipa

BEST ROCK

“Love It If We Made It,” The 1975

“Bishops Knife Trick,” Fall Out Boy

“Natural,” Imagine Dragons

“Low,” Lenny Kravitz

“High Hopes,” Panic! At The Disco *WINNER

“My Blood,” twenty one pilots

VIDEO FOR GOOD

“Nightmare,” Halsey

“Land of the Free,” The Killers

“Runaway Train,” Jamie N Commons, Skylar Grey ft. Gallant

“Preach,” John Legend

“Earth,” Lil Dicky

“You Need to Calm Down,” Taylor Swift *WINNER

BEST EDITING

“Tints,” Elias Talbot

“Old Town Road (Remix),” Calmatic

“Bad Guy,” Billie Eilish *WINNER

“7 Rings,” Hannah Lux Davis & Taylor Walsh

“Almeda,” Solange Knowles, Vinnie Hobbs, Jonathon Proctor

“You Need to Calm Down,” Jarrett Fijal

BEST ART DIRECTION

“Boy With Luv,” JinSil Park, BoNa Kim (MU:E)

“7 Rings,” John Richoux *WINNER

“Old Town Road (Remix),” Itaru Dela Vegas

“Señorita,” Tatiana Van Sauter

“You Need to Calm Down,” Brittany Porter

“I Love It,” Tino Schaedler

SONG OF SUMMER

Ariana Grande, Social House, “boyfriend” *WINNER

Billie Eilish,”bad guy”

DaBaby,”Suge”

Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber, “I Don’t Care”

Jonas Brothers, “Sucker”

Khalid,”Talk”

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, “Old Town Road (Remix)”

Lil Tecca, “Ransom”

Lizzo, “Truth Hurts”

Miley Cyrus, “Mother’s Daughter”

Post Malone ft. Young Thug, “Goodbyes”

ROSALÍA & J Balvin ft. El Guincho, “Con Altura”

Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello, “Señorita”

Taylor Swift, “You Need To Calm Down”

The Chainsmokers, Bebe Rexha, “Call You Mine”

Young Thug ft. J. Cole & Travis Scott, “The London”