WellSpan Health breaks ground on $45 million expansion of cancer center at Apple Hill Health Campus

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK COUNTY, Pa. -- WellSpan Health broke ground Tuesday on a $45 million expansion of the WellSpan York Cancer Center at the Apple Hill Health Campus in York Township.

The approximate 67,100-square-foot addition to the current cancer center will consolidate several oncology services under one roof that are currently provided at multiple locations in the York area, including: radiation oncology, outpatient infusion, infusion pharmacy, clinical trials and research, patient navigators and social workers, among others, the health care system's release stated.

"This is an exciting milestone for the York community that will strengthen WellSpan's highly respected oncology program," said Roxanna Gapstur, Ph.D., R.N., president and CEO, WellSpan Health. "Cancer care and technology have evolved in the 25-year history of the cancer center, and so have the needs of our patients. Our expanded center is designed to treat the whole person through the whole journey, from cancer diagnosis through treatment, all in one place."

Treatment rooms will be equipped with reclining chairs, temperature controls and other features, the news release added. Infusion bays will include private spaces for loved ones to stay with patients during treatment. There will also be a holistic care for Mind/Body Health, including massage therapy and yoga.

"The high-caliber skill of our specialists and clinical staff has always been a pillar of strength at WellSpan York Cancer Center," said Douglas Arbittier, M.D., MBA, vice president of oncology services, WellSpan Health. "This expansion will allow us to provide that exceptional care in a setting designed to enhance the patient experience while on their cancer treatment journey."

It's expected to be completed in early 2021.