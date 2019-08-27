WellSpan Health holds breaking ground ceremony for York cancer center expansion

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK, Pa.-- WellSpan Health will be begin to break ground on a major expansion for their York Cancer Center.

On Tuesday, they will be holding a breaking ground ceremony at 10:00 a.m., at the expansion site at the Apple Hill Health Campus in York. Not only will the center offer extensive cancer care, officials say a variety of services will be offered to patients including holistic care.

The 45 million dollar announcement for the expansion came back in January. WellSpan Health officials say along with the oncology services, there will be a space for classes including-- therapeutic activities, support groups, community education focusing on mind, body health, and yoga.

Officials say Yok County deserves a sophisticated cancer center with excellent care, and that this new facility will make a positive impact.

"We have new technologies out and new pathways of care, and in order for our patients to receive all of our care under one roof without needing to go to various settings we wanted to bring that together, a healing environment for the whole group," said Roxanna Gapstur, Ph.D., R.N., president and CEO, WellSpan Health.

Officials say their goal is to meet the needs of their patients, creating a center where they can get their treatment in a calm and healing environment.

There will also be a newly designed private space for loved ones to stay with patients during treatment.

The center is expected to be completed by early 2021.