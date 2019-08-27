× West Virginia man facing charges after traffic stop in Lebanon County reveals nearly 300 baggies of heroin

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa.– A West Virginia man is facing charges after a traffic stop revealed nearly 300 baggies of heroin.

Michael Shellman, 41, is facing possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and other related charges for his role in the incident.

On August 26 around 11:00 a.m., State Police Troopers stopped a vehicle on Interstate 78 Westbound in Swatara Township.

Police said that there were multiple indicators of illegal activity seen in the vehicle, and a search was conducted.

During that search, police found 297 baggies of suspected heroin.

Shellman was arrested and taken to Lebanon County Central Booking where he was arraigned on $75,000 bail.