× York County man accused of breaking into ex-girlfriend’s home

YORK COUNTY — A 35-year-old York County man has been charged with criminal trespass, loitering and prowling at nighttime, and harassment after police say he broke into his ex-girlfriend’s home in West Manchester Township earlier this month.

Brandon Bortner was arrested August 10 by police who found him hiding in the closet of the victim’s home at 3:22 a.m. after they responded to a disconnected 911 call that originated from the Catherine Street home, police say.

The victim reported she’d been having issues with Bortner and he was constantly attempting to contact and see her, police say.

On the day of the incident, the victim told police she received a large number of text messages and attempted phone calls from Bortner, who was trying to see her. About two hours before the 911 call was placed, Bortner texted the victim and said “I’m coming you better let me in,” according to police. The victim allegedly replied and stated she did not want Bortner to come, police say.

Police say Bortner eventually texted the victim and reported he was at her window, and the victim told him to leave.

The victim stated she then tried to go to sleep in the same bed with her children, but as she was lying in bed, she heard Bortner entering the home through the back door, which had been locked. The victim said she then called 911, police say.

Bortner allegedly denied forcing his way into the home, stating that the victim had invited him in and concocted the story to “set him up” and get him arrested, police say.

Police observed the wood frame of the back door to the home had been damaged, and determined something had been wedged between the door and the latch to force it open.

Police say Bortner’s Pennsylvania ID card had damage to it, as if it had been used to shove into the door to pry open the lock.

Bortner was taken into custody.