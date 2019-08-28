× 2 Chambersburg Target Distribution Center employees accused of stealing $3,074 worth of items

FRANKLIN COUNTY — Two Chambersburg men have been charged with theft after State Police say they stole $3,074.75 worth of items from the Target Distribution Center over a five-month span while they were employed there.

Tracy Johnson, 52, and Justin Brinson, 40, stole the items from the warehouse, located on the 3000 block of Archer Drive in Guilford Township, between April 23 and August 22, State Police say.

Johnson and Brinson are accused of stealing:

45 video games worth $1,575

Two Nintendo Switch portable gaming consoles worth $599.98

A pair of ear buds worth $29.99

Various toiletries worth $41.95

A Fitbit Inspire watch worth $69.95

Sony headphones worth $119.94

Various t-shirts worth $30

Samsung headphones worth $389.97

An Amazon tablet worth $159.98

An Igloo lunchbox worth $17.99

A power strip worth $40