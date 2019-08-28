× Two York men accused of robbing W. Market St. convenience store

YORK — Two York men have been charged in the robbery of the West Market Street Convenience Store that occurred last week in York.

Dylan Michael Minnich, 22, of the 800 block of Pennsylvania St., and Princeton Quinn Eaddy, 21, of the 300 block of E. Cottage Place, are both charged with robbery, criminal trespass, and receiving stolen property, according to York City Police.

Eaddy is also charged with one count of possessing the instruments of crime, police say.

The incident occurred on August 22, according to police. Officers were dispatched to the 200 block of West Market St. for the report of a robbery that had just occurred.

York County Dispatch reported two suspects — a black man in a black shirt and black basketball shorts and a white man with a gray t-shirt and black basketball shorts — were seen running west on West Market Street toward Penn Street, police say.

The store manager told police the white suspect entered the store and asked a worker to help him with something near the rear of the store, police say. At the same time, the black suspect came into the store, but quickly turned around and went back outside.

The store manager reported he felt the activity was unusual, so he locked the front door to the store with a wireless remote he carried with him, police say. At that point, the white suspect came to the front of the store and went behind the register, brandishing a 12-inch serrated kitchen knife and demanding the manager open the cash register, police say.

Police say the manager reported he managed to confuse the suspect with word play, so the suspect grabbed some packs of cigarettes and lottery tickets from behind the counter. The manager reported he ran to the back of the store to retrieve a gun he had there, but when he got back both suspects were fleeing, according to police.

The manager followed the suspects and reported seeing them as they ran into the second floor of a residence on the first block of S. Hartley Street, police say.

Officers surrounded the building and searched it, eventually finding two men matching the description of the suspects on the third floor, police say. They also found the items reported stolen from the convenience store, including 12 scratch-off lottery tickets and four packs of cigarettes, along with the knife allegedly brandished by one of the suspects.

The building the suspects were found in was condemned two years ago, and the suspects did not have permission to be inside, police say. Their belongings were found spread throughout the third floor of the building, indicating they had been staying there, according to police.