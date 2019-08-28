× Animal cruelty charges filed against man after his 14-year-old dog was found decaying inside his home

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Animal cruelty charges have been filed against a Hampden Township man after his 14-year-old dog was found decaying at his home earlier this month, according to police.

Shawn Abner, 53, has been charged with aggravated cruelty to animals, cruelty to animals and neglect of animals, court documents show.

Abner was in Kansas on August 7 when his dog, a Husky named Eagle, was found dead and decaying by a neighbor, who was asked by Abner to check on him. The neighbor told police that Abner claimed to have had a sitter for Eagle while he was away.

An officer with the Humane Society advised that the dog had been dead for at least a month.

Police spoke with Abner on August 10, in which he admitted to not having anyone caring for Eagle.

“(Abner) stated that he left food and water for Eagle and that he had not planned on staying in Kansas so long,” police wrote in the charging documents. “(Abner) stated that he left the area for Kansas on July 19 and eluded that he has not returned since then.”

A necropsy was performed on Eagle and police received the report on August 21.

According to charging documents, the report described the dog as being partially mummified.