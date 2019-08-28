At Home recalls shag rugs due to fire hazard

Photo Gallery
At Home issued a recall for thousands of its shag rugs because they fail to meet federal flammability standards, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.
Description: This recall involves eight models of Ultimate Shag Rugs. Each rug has a label on the back stating “Ultimate Shag” and “at home.” The rugs also have “100% Polyester” and “Made in China” printed on the label. The SKU number can be found on the back of the rug. The following rugs are included in this recall:
Ultimate Shag Rugs:
SKU Color Size
124142991 White 39” x 59”
124142992 Gray 39” x 59”
124115994 Beige 59” x 87”
124115995 White 59” x 87”
124129568 Gray 59” x 87”
124121400 Beige 90” x 120”
124121401 White 90” x 120”
124129561 Gray 90” x 120”
Sold At: Garden Ridge stores nationwide from December 2013 through October 2014 and At Home Stores nationwide from March 2014 through December 2018 for between $100 and $400.
Source: U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.