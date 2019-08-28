At Home recalls shag rugs due to fire hazard

At Home issued a recall for thousands of its shag rugs because they fail to meet federal flammability standards, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

Description: This recall involves eight models of Ultimate Shag Rugs. Each rug has a label on the back stating “Ultimate Shag” and “at home.” The rugs also have “100% Polyester” and “Made in China” printed on the label. The SKU number can be found on the back of the rug. The following rugs are included in this recall: Ultimate Shag Rugs: SKU Color Size 124142991 White 39” x 59” 124142992 Gray 39” x 59” 124115994 Beige 59” x 87” 124115995 White 59” x 87” 124129568 Gray 59” x 87” 124121400 Beige 90” x 120” 124121401 White 90” x 120” 124129561 Gray 90” x 120”

Remedy: Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled shag rugs and contact At Home for instructions on receiving a refund for the large rugs and a label for the small rugs, or return your rug to an At Home store to receive the remedy. Consumers with shag rugs in sizes 59 inches by 87 inches and 90 inches by 120 inches will receive a full refund in the form of a store credit. Consumers with rugs in sizes 39 inches by 59 inches will receive a label to be placed on the underside of the rug.

Incidents/Injuries: None reported