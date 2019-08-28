At Home recalls shag rugs due to fire hazard

At Home issued a recall for thousands of its shag rugs because they fail to meet federal flammability standards, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

Description: This recall involves eight models of Ultimate Shag Rugs. Each rug has a label on the back stating “Ultimate Shag” and “at home.” The rugs also have “100% Polyester” and “Made in China” printed on the label. The SKU number can be found on the back of the rug. The following rugs are included in this recall:

Ultimate Shag Rugs:

SKU                                                    Color                             Size

124142991                              White                          39” x 59”

124142992                              Gray                           39” x 59”

124115994                              Beige                           59” x 87”

124115995                              White                          59” x 87”

124129568                              Gray                           59” x 87”

124121400                              Beige                           90” x 120”

124121401                              White                          90” x 120”

124129561                              Gray                           90” x 120”

Remedy: Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled shag rugs and contact At Home for instructions on receiving a refund for the large rugs and a label for the small rugs, or return your rug to an At Home store to receive the remedy. Consumers with shag rugs in sizes 59 inches by 87 inches and 90 inches by 120 inches will receive a full refund in the form of a store credit. Consumers with rugs in sizes 39 inches by 59 inches will receive a label to be placed on the underside of the rug.
Incidents/Injuries: None reported

Sold At: Garden Ridge stores nationwide from December 2013 through October 2014 and At Home Stores nationwide from March 2014 through December 2018 for between $100 and $400.

Source: U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

