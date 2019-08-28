Cirque du Soleil “Corteo” getting ready for opening night at the Giant Center

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. -- Cirque du Soleil's CORTEO has made its way to Derry Township, the last stop on their U.S. tour! The cast and crew members are getting ready for their premiere show at the Giant Center, on Wednesday night.

The first show in South Central Pennsylvania is at 7:30 p.m., and they will end their trip here on Sunday, September 1.

Cirque's corporate publicist, Maxwell Batista, says a lot of preparation goes into the show. The performers are practicing often, and something special about the cast-- they are international, with people from more than 18 nationalities.

The way the set is designed, the costumes, make-up, it all contributes to the show and it makes the experience more unique for the audience, says Batista.

FOX43 had a chance to get a behind the scenes look before their premiere night at the Giant Center.

The wardrobe room has several sewing machines, trays and trays of make up, costumes, shoes, accessories, you name it! Batista says they travel with their own set of six washing machines to make sure they are properly cleaned after every show.

When the members of the show are first given their roles, they are all precisely measured so everything is custom to each performer.

For more information about the show and how to get tickets you can visit their website.