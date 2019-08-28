Cold front crosses through tonight, lower humidity to start holiday weekend!

HUMIDITY DROPPING: A cold front crosses through tonight, but we will trend warmer over the next couple of days. We should break up the cloud cover as the front crosses through and brings an end to the damp and dreary conditions we’ve been used to. Our “false fall” doesn’t last for too long as temperatures try to recover back into the 80s as we head into the weekend. Temperatures shoot back up into the 80s for Thursday, although it will likely be a breezy day it will feel very comfortable. With the cold front moving through, a dramatic drop in dew points will leave us feeling very nice for the end of the week and into the weekend! Low humidity lasts through the end of the weekend!

NICE START TO WEEKEND: Saturday should be a gorgeous day, starting off on a bit of a cool note with low 60s and some upper 50s not out of the question. Plenty of sunshine on Saturday should allow us to warm into the low to mid 80s for highs! The bright sunshine and dry weather doesn’t last all that long. Humidity starts to climb back up by Sunday with the onset of showers and a few storms to end the weekend. If you’re looking for some good outdoor weather for the holiday weekend, make sure to get outside on Saturday! The unsettled weather looks to linger into Labor Day on Monday as well with the possibility of more showers and storms. At this point in time Monday is not looking like a washout, but definitely be on alert for the chance of showers and a couple storms in the afternoon. We will continue to monitor the forecast and keep an eye out for any changes.

MONITORING THE TROPICS: At this point in time, we will not see any direct impacts from Hurricane Dorian. The current track of the storm looks like it will favor intensification once it emerges north of Puerto Rico. The storm will definitely be weakened by the mountainous terrain, but it should still maintain its structure for the most part. Once it moves into the warm and moist environment in the Atlantic, it will settle into an environment much more favorable for intensification. It remains a complicated forecast as there are many moving parts: how quickly Dorian is able to move over Puerto Rico, the strength of multiple areas of low pressure over the Atlantic, and the possibility of wind shear that could disrupt the storm over the Atlantic. All factors considered, any impacts to the Mid-Atlantic are still over a week out.

Stay “Weather Smart” with the Fox 43 Weather Team all week long!

Have a great day!

– Chief Meteorologist MaryEllen Pann