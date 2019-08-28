Coroner called to scene of crash in East Hopewell Township, York County
YORK COUNTY — The York County Coroner has been called to the scene of a crash on the 9400 block of Blue Ball Road in East Hopewell Township, according to emergency dispatch.
The crash was reported at 11:54 a.m. The number of vehicles involved is unknown at this time, but the crash was reported as a motor vehicle accident with ejection.
State Police are investigating.
FOX43 will have more information as it becomes available.
39.782295 -76.534996