Coroner called to scene of crash in East Hopewell Township, York County

YORK COUNTY — The York County Coroner has been called to the scene of a crash on the 9400 block of Blue Ball Road in East Hopewell Township, according to emergency dispatch.

The crash was reported at 11:54 a.m. The number of vehicles involved is unknown at this time, but the crash was reported as a motor vehicle accident with ejection.

State Police are investigating.

FOX43 will have more information as it becomes available.

