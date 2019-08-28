× Coroner called to scene of crash in East Hopewell Township, York County

YORK COUNTY — The York County Coroner has been called to the scene of a crash on the 9400 block of Blue Ball Road in East Hopewell Township, according to emergency dispatch.

The crash was reported at 11:54 a.m. The number of vehicles involved is unknown at this time, but the crash was reported as a motor vehicle accident with ejection.

State Police are investigating.

