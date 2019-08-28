Dauphin County District Attorney proposes to change prison notification policy following inmate death

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAUPHIN COUNTY -- Dauphin County Prison may be looking at some changes in its notification policy.

This comes after 21-year-old Ty'rique Riley, an inmate at the prison became unconscious after a struggle with prison guards.

Details for the proposed policy change will be discussed in a board of prison inspectors meeting happening Wednesday, August 28th.

Riley died after a struggle with prison guards on June 26th. He died five days later.

Riley's family was not immediately notified about his death. They were notified 27 hours later.

Dauphin County’s District Attorney Fran Chardo says that should have never happened.

“That was a failure on our part and it’s not something that the policy covers because it hasn’t happened very often in the past, never in my experience," said Fran Chardo, Dauphin County's District Attorney.

Chardo says when an inmate is booked, they are asked to provide emergency contact information.

In Riley’s case, they did not have that.

The prison’s notification policy does require it contact the criminal investigation division. It does not specify how fast it should be contacted.

"We’re going to rectify that. We’re going to come up with a strict time frame that if there is an emergency and we need to get a hold of someone, the criminal investigation division will be immediately notified."

Riley's family says they have not received autopsy results from the coroner's office or information as to what led to Ty'rique Riley's death.

Lawyers representing the family of Riley are now pursuing legal action.

The Prison Board monthly meeting will take place at 1:30 P.M. at the prison in Swatara Township, Dauphin County.