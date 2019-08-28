× Engineering firm releases draft report to assess, figure out a way to clean up site of retaining wall collapse

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — An engineering firm hired by the Dauphin County Court of Common Pleas to assess and figure out a way to cleanup the site of the McFarland Apartments garage building retaining wall collapse released a draft report Wednesday.

The retaining wall collapsed in May 2016, causing damage to a portion of Hoa T Le and Henry Tire buildings.

The firm, Thornton Tomasetti, Inc., said in the report that it would be cheaper to stabilize the damaged building rather than tearing it down.

The report shows a plan in which a temporary wall would be built to hold up the damaged parking lot. An excavator would then be placed on top of it to remove the wreckage below.

The specific remediation approach can be seen below: