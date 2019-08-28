Furry Friends with Milo, the Pit Bull Terrier/Labrador Retriever mix

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK COUNTY, Pa.-- Today's Furry Friend is Milo, the Pit Bull Terrier/Labrador Retriever mix!

The 6-month-old was rescued along with his brother from a rural Mississippi shelter.

Milo is described as a very sweet dog who loves to snuggle.

He's also very friendly with people and all of his dog roommates.

Currently, Milo weighs in at 36 pounds, so he can be expected to grow a bit more since he is 6-months-old.

However, they say Milo seems a little more mature than his age.

He doesn't chew on furniture and seems to be doggie-door house trained!

For more information on Milo, you can check him out here.