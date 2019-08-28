× Lancaster County man accused of stealing neighbor’s bike to go on a beer run

LANCASTER COUNTY — East Cocalico Township Police have charged a 48-year-old Denver man with one count of theft by unlawful taking after he allegedly swiped a child’s bicycle to go on a beer run.

Christopher John White, of the first block of Frederick Avenue, was charged on August 12 after the investigation of allegations made against him by a neighbor on July 18, police say.

The neighbor called police at 8:30 p.m. to report the theft, according to the criminal complaint affidavit.

The victim reported she saw White walking up the street toward her home, just as she and her family were getting into their SUV to go to the store. The victim reported that White was walking slowly and appeared to be watching them as they prepared to leave the residence. This aroused the victim’s suspicion, so they drove around the block and returned to the residence, only to find White walking with their son’s silver Cannondale mountain bike, police say.

The bicycle was leaning against the garage door at the top of the home’s driveway when the victim and her family left, the victim told police.

The victim told police her husband confronted White, who allegedly told him he only wanted to use the bike and planned to return it. He then allegedly continued walking toward North Reading Road when the victim called 911, according to police.

Responding officers noted a clear tire mark in the mud to the side of the driveway, where the bike had clearly been rolled across the yard. The bicycle also had a red Solo cup attached to the handlebars, police say.

Police say they began searching the area for White, and found him standing in front of a nearby business.

When questioned about the incident, White allegedly told police “I was just going to use the bike to go get beer and then I was going to take it back,” according to the criminal complaint.

White will be cited by mail, police say.