Muggy and a bit warmer with afternoon showers on Wednesday

AFTERNOON SHOWERS: Clouds build fast through Wednesday morning ahead of an approaching cold front, and it brings the chance for showers. The morning is dry but muggy under partly sunny skies. Temperatures start in the middle 60s to near 70 degrees. Skies are mostly cloudy by the midday hours. Showers, perhaps a thunderstorm, are possible out west starting during the early afternoon. Showers that form push east through dinnertime, spreading the threat elsewhere as the afternoon progresses. Temperatures reach the upper 70s to lower 80s. Conditions are dry by evening, and the clouds start to clear.

WARMER END TO THE WEEK: Drier conditions with a bit of a breeze is expected through the rest of the week. Thursday brings plenty of sunshine the entire day. Temperatures begin in the upper 50s to lower 60s, and humidity levels are much lower. Humidity levels stay low throughout the day. Afternoon temperatures reach the upper 70s to lower 80s. Friday a weak cold front crosses through Central PA, but it’s moisture starved. This means some afternoon clouds and a bit of a breeze, but it will be dry. It’s pretty warm and more humid too, with temperatures reach the lower to middle 80s.

LABOR DAY WEEKEND OUTLOOK: We’ll be monitoring shower chances throughout the extended holiday weekend. The unofficial end to summer begins with partly cloudy skies for Saturday. For now, it looks dry. Temperatures reach the lower 80s. Humidity levels are more comfortable. Sunday brings a better chance for some showers. Temperatures are in the middle to upper 70s. It’s more humid too. Labor Day does bring some shower chances that need monitoring for outdoor plans. At the moment, it does not look like washout. Expect temperatures in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Tuesday is partly cloudy and drier. Readings reach the lower to middle 80s. It’s muggy.

Stay Weather Smart with FOX43! Have a wonderful Wednesday!

-Andrea Michaels