× Multi-vehicle crash on Route 322 in Dauphin County causes delays

A multi-vehicle crash on Route 322 EB in Dauphin County is expected to cause delays this morning (Video Credit @bellaculp4): https://t.co/Qtn8DtswZd pic.twitter.com/y56tJJrzbN — WPMT FOX43 (@fox43) August 28, 2019

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– UPDATE (9:05 a.m.): Crews have cleared the crash scene, and the lanes that were closed have re-opened.

PREVIOUSLY: A multi-vehicle crash is expected to cause delays this morning.

The crash occurred around 7:00 a.m. on Route 322 Eastbound near Route 225 in Middle Paxton Township.

Multiple vehicles are reportedly involved in the crash, and there is currently a lane restriction in place.

I'm hearing this crash involves multiple vehicles on US-22/322- Crash activity currently blocks the LEFT lane near PA-225. Delays begin after PA-147. — Trenice (@TreniceFox43) August 28, 2019

There is no word on if any injuries were suffered at this time.

This is a developing story. FOX43 will provide updates as they become available.