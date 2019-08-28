Multi-vehicle crash on Route 322 in Dauphin County causes delays
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– UPDATE (9:05 a.m.): Crews have cleared the crash scene, and the lanes that were closed have re-opened.
PREVIOUSLY: A multi-vehicle crash is expected to cause delays this morning.
The crash occurred around 7:00 a.m. on Route 322 Eastbound near Route 225 in Middle Paxton Township.
Multiple vehicles are reportedly involved in the crash, and there is currently a lane restriction in place.
There is no word on if any injuries were suffered at this time.
This is a developing story. FOX43 will provide updates as they become available.
40.387118 -76.849033