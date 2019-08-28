Multi-vehicle crash on Route 322 in Dauphin County causes delays

Posted 8:05 AM, August 28, 2019, by , Updated at 09:08AM, August 28, 2019

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– UPDATE (9:05 a.m.): Crews have cleared the crash scene, and the lanes that were closed have re-opened.

PREVIOUSLY: A multi-vehicle crash is expected to cause delays this morning.

The crash occurred around 7:00 a.m. on Route 322 Eastbound near Route 225 in Middle Paxton Township.

Multiple vehicles are reportedly involved in the crash, and there is currently a lane restriction in place.

There is no word on if any injuries were suffered at this time.

This is a developing story. FOX43 will provide updates as they become available.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.