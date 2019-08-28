× Reading man, Columbia woman accused of stealing credit cards from vehicle, making illicit purchases

LANCASTER COUNTY — A Reading man and a Columbia woman have been charged with theft, access device fraud and criminal conspiracy after an investigation of a theft from a vehicle that occurred in May in East Cocalico Township.

Jesus Emilio Rondon, 27, Noemi Justina Colon, 32, and an unidentified third accomplice are accused of stealing various items, including bank and credit cards, from a vehicle parked on the first block of Oak Lane on May 7, according to East Cocalico Township Police. They then allegedly used the stolen cards at three businesses in Ephrata, including a Walmart and a McDonald’s, to make $1,675.77 worth of purchases.

The total loss from the items stolen from the car was $482, police say.

Colon, Rondon, and the third accomplice were identified through surveillance photos, police say. Some of the items taken from the car were pawned at a Lancaster business by Colon, according to police.

Colon was arraigned on the charges on August 8 and released on $10,000 unsecured bail, police say. Rondon was arraigned on August 12, and remanded to Lancaster County Prison after failing to post bail.

Police did not provide an update on the status of the third suspect.