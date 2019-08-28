Whirlpool recalls glass cooktops that may randomly turn on

Whirlpool has issued a recall for thousands of its glass cooktops because they may randomly turn on, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

Description: This recall involves cooktops with a glass cooking surface, touch controls, radiant and downdraft radiant models sold under the Whirlpool, KitchenAid and JennAir brands with the following model numbers. They were manufactured from December 2016 through July 2019. The brand name is printed on the cooktop and the model number and serial numbers are printed on the underside of the cooktop. The model numbers beginning with K are KitchenAid models, the model numbers beginning with W are Whirlpool models, and the model numbers beginning with J are JennAir models.

Model Numbers

Radiant Model Numbers Begin With:

KCES950HSS

KCES950HBL

KCES956HSS

KCES956HBL

WCE97US0HS

WCE97US0HB

WCE97US6HS

WCE97US6HB

JEC4430HS

JEC4430HB

JEC4536HS

JEC4536HB

JEC4424HB

Downdraft Radiant Model Numbers Begin With:

JED4430GB

JED4536GB

JED4430GS

JED4536GS

Remedy: Consumers should immediately contact Whirlpool to arrange for a free installation of a replacement cooktop. When not in use, turn the unit off at the circuit breaker. Do not leave flammable materials or empty cookware on or near the cooktop.

Incidents/Injuries: Whirlpool Corporation has received 133 reports of incidents involving the cooktop surface elements turning on by themselves. This resulted in 14 reports, including 13 in the U.S. and 1 in Canada, of heat damage to nearby items and four reports of items catching on fire, including one report of property damage. Two minor burn injuries have been reported.

Sold At: Lowe’s, The Home Depot, Best Buy and other home improvement, home appliance and other stores and online from March 2017 through August 2019 for between $1,150 and $2,500.

Source: U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

