Whirlpool recalls glass cooktops that may randomly turn on
Whirlpool has issued a recall for thousands of its glass cooktops because they may randomly turn on, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.
|
Model Numbers
|
Radiant Model Numbers Begin With:
|
KCES950HSS
|
KCES950HBL
|
KCES956HSS
|
KCES956HBL
|
WCE97US0HS
|
WCE97US0HB
|
WCE97US6HS
|
WCE97US6HB
|
JEC4430HS
|
JEC4430HB
|
JEC4536HS
|
JEC4536HB
|
JEC4424HB
|
|
Downdraft Radiant Model Numbers Begin With:
|
JED4430GB
|
JED4536GB
|
JED4430GS
|
JED4536GS
Remedy: Consumers should immediately contact Whirlpool to arrange for a free installation of a replacement cooktop. When not in use, turn the unit off at the circuit breaker. Do not leave flammable materials or empty cookware on or near the cooktop.
Incidents/Injuries: Whirlpool Corporation has received 133 reports of incidents involving the cooktop surface elements turning on by themselves. This resulted in 14 reports, including 13 in the U.S. and 1 in Canada, of heat damage to nearby items and four reports of items catching on fire, including one report of property damage. Two minor burn injuries have been reported.
Sold At: Lowe’s, The Home Depot, Best Buy and other home improvement, home appliance and other stores and online from March 2017 through August 2019 for between $1,150 and $2,500.
Source: U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.