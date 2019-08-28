× Wireless headphones recalled due to burn hazard

Happy Plugs recalled thousands of its wireless headphones because they can overheat while they’re charging, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

Name of product: Happy Plugs Bluetooth Wireless II Headphones

Hazard: The micro-USB charging cable packaged with Happy Plugs wireless headphones can cause the headphones to overheat, posing a burn hazard to consumers.

Remedy: Replace

Units: About 6,900 (In addition, about 2,550 were sold in Canada.)

Description: This recall involves Happy Plugs Wireless II Bluetooth Headphones sold with an external micro-USB charging cable. The micro-USB charging cable is a black cable about 20 inches in length with a USB 2.0 port on one end and a micro-USB port on the other. The UPC is printed on the back of the product packaging in the lower right corner and the item number is printed on the bottom of the product packaging. The following headphones are included in this recall.

Item # Color UPC Item # 7620 Happy Plugs Wireless II Black Gold 811613031059 Item # 7621 Happy Plugs Wireless II Black 811613031066 Item # 7622‎ Happy Plugs Wireless II White 811613031073 Item # 7623‎ Happy Plugs Wireless II Pink Gold 811613031080 Item # 7624‎ Happy Plugs Wireless II Matte Gold 811613031097 Item # 7625‎ Happy Plugs Wireless II Space Gray 811613031103 Item # 7626‎ Happy Plugs Wireless II White Marble 811613031110‎ Item # 7627‎ Happy Plugs Wireless II Botanica Exotica 811613031127 Item # 7629‎ Happy Plugs Wireless II Pink Marble 811613032056 Item # 7630‎ Happy Plugs Wireless II Leopard 811613032063

Remedy: Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled headphones and charging cable, and return them to their place of purchase or contact Happy Plugs to receive free replacement headphones and charging cable.

Incidents/Injuries: The firm has received one report of the headphones overheating while plugged into their micro-USB charging cables. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At: Macy’s stores nationwide and online at happyplugs.com from January 2019 through May 2019 for between $10 and $40.

Consumer Contact: Happy Plugs at 800-419-2988 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, email customerservice@happyplugs.com and include “Recall” in the subject line, or online at https://happyplugs.com and click on “Support,” then “Warranty and Returns,” then click on “Voluntary Recall and Exchange Program.” The direct link to the recall page can be found at https://happyplugs.zendesk.com/hc/en-us/articles/360024787134-Voluntary-Recall-and-Exchange-Program

Source: CPSC.