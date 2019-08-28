Wyndridge Farm Craft Beverage Release Party Preview

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLASTOWN,Pa-- This morning FOX43's Chris Garrett traveled to Dallastown to Wyndridge Farm to learn more about Thursdays craft beverage release party.

Wyndridge Farm is pleased to announce a Craft Beverage Release Party, which will be held on Thursday, August 29th from 6-8pm at Wyndridge Farm, 885 S. Pleasant Avenue, Dallastown, PA 17313. This free, ticketed event is open to the public 21 and older, and will include live music by Peter Bottros, area composer and pianist. Tickets are required and can be secured at wyndridgereleaseparty.eventbrite.com. Guests will sample releases of three seasonal beers and one cider. Food and beverages will be available for purchase, and a portion of proceeds will benefit the Shine Music Foundation, an organization which supports music education for York City youth.