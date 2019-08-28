× York County woman dies in in East Hopewell Township crash, police say

YORK COUNTY — A 43-year-old New Park woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash Thursday morning in East Hopewell Township, according to State Police.

Wendy L. Sleeger was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on the 9400 block of Blue Ball Road by the York County Coroner’s Office.

The crash was reported at 11:54 a.m. Police say Sleeger’s vehicle, a 1999 Pontiac Sunfire, was traveling east on Blue Ball Road when it collided with an embankment, overturned, and came to rest on its roof on the roadway.

Sleeger was not wearing a seatbelt, according to police.