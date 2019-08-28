× York woman facing charges after children found to be malnourished

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– A York woman is facing charges after allegedly she malnourished her children.

Kyesha Washington, 26, is facing endangering the welfare of children charges for her role in the incident.

On May 21, Washington brought her twin children to the pediatrician’s office in the 600 block of South George Street in York because she was concerned with their weight, according to court documents.

Upon arrival, the pediatrician immediately called York City Police, York County CYF, and Hershey Children’s Hospital.

According to the criminal complaint, the children were immediately taken to Hershey Children’s Hospital due to their near death condition.

The children, born on October 1, 2018, only weighed about 8 and 10 pounds each at the time of admission.

Doctors advised that both victims may have severe cognitive issues in the near future, due to extended malnutrition.

During a police interview with Washington, she admitted that she had only fed the victims hemp milk (which contains hemp seeds, dates, and water) since February or March 2019.

Sometime in March, Washington said she became concerned with the children’s weights, as she started to see their rib cages in their chest. However, she did not seek out medical treatment because she was “afraid CYF would take her children,” according to the criminal complaint.

Now, she will face charges.