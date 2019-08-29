19-year-old woman accused of forcing child’s hands under hot, scalding water

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Police arrested a 19-year-old woman Tuesday on aggravated assault and endangering the welfare of children charges after she allegedly forced a 1-year-old child’s hands under hot, scalding water.

The alleged act occurred on August 6 when Destinee Burney was supervising the child.

Police wrote in the charging documents that Burney fell asleep and woke up to the child playing with bleach. She then allegedly forced the child’s hands under the water, causing burns to both.

Police began an investigation on August 8, when they were advised that a child was receiving medical treatment for burns to the hands.

Burney was arraigned Tuesday and confined to Dauphin County Prison after failing to post bail, according to court documents.

A preliminary hearing is set for September 5.