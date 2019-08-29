× Carlisle man accused of creating a drunken disturbance at Corvette Parade

CUMBERLAND COUNTY — A 48-year-old Carlisle man was charged with resisting arrest and two other offenses Saturday after he allegedly created a disturbance at the Carlisle Corvette Parade.

Brian Trostel is also charged with public drunkenness and disorderly conduct in the incident, which occurred around 6 p.m. along the parade route, according to Carlisle Police.

Trostel was allegedly creating a public disturbance by yelling and cursing around people of various ages. When officers made contact with him, police say, it was evident he was highly intoxicated “to a degree that he could not ensure his own safety.”

The officers attempted to take him into custody, but Trostel resisted to the point where pepper spray was needed to subdue him, according to police.

He was treated, then taken to Cumberland County Prison to await arraignment.