Comfortable end to the work week, but showers make a return this weekend!

NICE END TO WORK WEEK: Thanks to a series of cold fronts, our weather pattern remains fairly tranquil to end the work week. One cold front crossed through yesterday bringing a brief period of rain showers, but those dried up through the overnight period. As dew points and temperatures fell last night, areas of dense fog formed. This afternoon we have plenty of sunshine and temperatures warming nicely into the upper 70s and low 80s. Tomorrow, humidity is expected to drop even further as a cold front crosses through bringing a more refreshing feel to the air. Temperatures will climb into the mid 80s on Friday, but expect a bit of a breeze. Some cloud cover will likely develop with the passing of the cold front tomorrow, but it should remain a dry front, which means no rain!

LABOR DAY WEEKEND: The weekend will start off on a very nice note. Low humidity on Saturday combined with temperatures in the low 80s means great outdoor activity weather! The same cannot be said for the rest of the weekend. Higher humidity makes a return along with our shower and storm chances. Thanks to the thickening cloud cover and wet weather, temperatures on Sunday will likely only top out in the mid to upper 70s. It will feel sticky and uncomfortable with high dew points as well. Although your Labor day is not looking like a washout, it will likely feature some showers and storms mainly in the afternoon and evening.

WARM FIRST HALF OF NEXT WEEK: Despite the shower and storm activity likely on Labor Day, temperatures should still warm into the low to mid 80s. As we slowly dry up for a decent day Tuesday, temperatures continue to warm further into the 80s. It’s possible we still need the umbrella Tuesday and Wednesday, but overall coverage of precipitation will likely be much less. Wednesday is trending drier as well, but we will continue monitor the potential affect that Dorian can have on our region. At this time, it looks like we could see some rain showers by next weekend with the remnants of the system, but there are still many things up in the air with regards to the storm.

Stay “Weather Smart” with the Fox 43 Weather Team all week long!

Have a terrific Thursday!

– Meteorologist Jessica Pash